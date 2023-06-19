Saham Amanah Sabah declares 1.25 sen per unit

KOTA KINABALU (June 19): Saham Amanah Sabah (SAS) has achieved a net income of RM17,345,222 as at 31st May 2023 and declared the first Interim Income Distribution for 2021 of 1.25% or 1.25 sen (net) per unit.

This represents an income yield of 4.43% on investment based on the Net Asset Value (NAV) per unit of RM0.2820 as at 2nd January 2023 which involves a total payment of RM16,850,900 based on 1,348,072,000 units held.

SAS chairman Datuk Rusdin Riman, who announced this in a statement on Monday, said the income is derived from investment in the stock market – 84.88%; dividend income – 8.41%; and money market – 6.71%;

“Despite the volatile global stock market conditions and subdued economic activities, we are pleased to deliver this first interim income distribution to our valued and loyal investors. This positive performance was achieved due to the prudent financial management and adopting the right investment strategies,” he said in a statement on Monday.

The income distribution will be paid to 48,228 investors comprising of 40,782 (84.56%) individual investors, 7,317 (15.17%) investors under the Hardcore Poor Scheme, 83 (0.17%) investors with bank loans and 46 (0.10%) corporate investors.

Since its inception 29 years ago, inclusive of this first Interim Income Distribution, SAS has declared 25 distributions involving a total payment of RM724,644,926.60 or 97.02 cents a unit (net) or 97.02% including a distribution in the form of units reinvested at the rate of 0.40 cents per unit (0.40 %).

Going forward, Rusdin said Saham Sabah Berhad as the manager of the SAS Fund Scheme, will continue to generate reasonable returns consistent with its investment objective.

He invited potential and existing investors especially the State Government agencies who have the means to diversify their investment to come forward and invest or increase their investment in

SAS as the fund still has units available for sale.