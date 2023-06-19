SCCS committed to RM1 million fundraising target for GoBald 2023

KUCHING (June 19): The Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society (SCCS) is committed towards realising the RM1 million fundraising target set for its key awareness campaign GoBald, this year.

This was stated by SCCS vice-president Dayang Juliana Abang Dalhan when met at the GoBald 2023 event at Vivacity Megamall here yesterday.

“This signature fundraising event gives the public an opportunity to carry out a meaningful act, which is to demonstrate their support for children who are battling cancer, and at the same time, it also raises funds for the society.

“Our target for this year remains: to raise RM1 million and to shave 350 heads,” she said, also stating that every year, some 70 children are diagnosed with cancer in Sarawak.

“Unlike the many cancers that strike adults, those that attack children are difficult to identify as they are not strongly linked to lifestyle or environmental risk factors.”

On going bald for this noble cause, Dayang Juliana said such an act carried a significant and powerful message to children affected by cancer.

“It is all right to lose hair, and such hair loss is only a temporary setback on the road towards recovery,” she said.