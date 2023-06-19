Scholar’s journey with Shell scholarship programme

(June 19) It was a news article about the Shell scholarship programme published in The Borneo Post, that sparked an interest in 17-year-old Sonia Yashoda Baskaran Appakutty to be part of the company.

Now 20, Sonia said she was in Form Four when scrolling through an online news article, when she saw that the cover photo was of her senior in primary school, Nuhaa Aneesa.

The article detailed the Sabahan and Sarawakian scholarship recipients as well as Shell’s initiative to develop STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) talent in Malaysia.

With the realisation of the opportunity provided by Shell, Sonia was invested in being a part of the company.

“I applied for the programme after obtaining my SPM results in 2020 and was beyond thrilled when I received news that I was successful in the assessments and interviews,” said the Penampang-born lass who went to SK St Francis Convent Kota Kinabalu, an all-girls primary school and later received her secondary education from SM St Michael Penampang.

Sonia is of Kadazan and Indian descent and is the eldest of three children. Her mother is a nurse and her late father was a chief marine engineer.

Sonia who will turn 21 in August, is now a student at the University of California, Berkeley, majoring in Mechanical Engineering.

She chose this major because she finds the design of complex mechanical systems and structures fascinating. Sonia said that studying engineering at Berkeley has been a fantastic privilege as the department has professors who are at the forefront of their respective fields, advanced computing facilities, and a diverse range of engineering specialisations —leading to it consistently ranking among the top in the world.

She added that the collaborative nature that students engage in inside and outside of class has also given her the opportunity to thrive academically.

For Sonia, scholarship applications in general were personally daunting but that did not deter her and instead, she doubled her efforts to research the course she was interested in, talking to her school seniors who were scholarship holders as well as conducting mock interviews with her mother, she was able to confidently navigate with the Shell scholarship application.

After submitting all the necessary documents for the first stage of the application, the two assessments that tested her verbal, numerical, and abstract reasoning skills as well as working style, Sonia was shortlisted to complete an on-demand video interview comprising of a series of prerecorded competency-based questions by Shell employees. She later sat for the final interview with the Scholarship Board of Trustees where she answered questions about her academic and leadership experiences.

“Receiving the call from Shell, notifying me of my acceptance into the Shell family, was an extraordinary moment that filled me with boundless joy and excitement! It marked a pivotal milestone in my life, as I realised it was the commencement of an immensely fulfilling personal and academic journey. I am eternally grateful to Shell for bestowing upon me this incredible opportunity.

“The Shell scholarship programme has provided me with unique opportunities that would have been inaccessible otherwise. Through this programme, I have received an excellent education from renowned institutions, arming me with essential skills for future achievements. Studying abroad has expanded my perspectives, deepened my cross-cultural awareness, and prepared me for a globalised job market. Most importantly, Shell’s support has greatly eased the financial burdens of higher education, relieving my single mother from undue strain,” said Sonia.

Sonia who has just completed her first year of mechanical engineering at UC Berkeley, said she has a wealth of valuable knowledge that will contribute to her academic and professional growth.

“Living in the vibrant and welcoming bay area of California, I have been enjoying my time in the United States. The diverse community has enabled me to form deep and meaningful connections with people from various cultural backgrounds, as they are fearless in stepping outside their comfort zones. Witnessing their courage has been truly inspiring.

“Throughout my academic journey, I have learned the importance of seeking support when faced with educational challenges. While I tend to handle problems independently, I now understand that discussing with others often leads to quicker solutions than trying to solve them alone.

“Furthermore, I have realised the value of actively pursuing academic challenges. Engaging with these challenges prepares me for real-world scenarios. For example, I am currently involved in an engineering club where we design and construct a Formula-style electric vehicle. This hands-on experience allows me to assess my technical skills, identify areas for improvement, and take proactive steps to enhance my knowledge,” she said.

Sonia aims to utilise her mechanical engineering expertise to contribute meaningfully to Shell’s energy projects in Malaysia and her goal is to collaborate with fellow engineers in designing innovative energy systems that minimize environmental impact.

“Furthermore, I seek to optimise existing processes, maximising efficiency and promoting responsible resource utilisation. I eagerly anticipate playing a role in advancing our nation’s energy sector,” she said.

Her advice to SPM leavers? Never underestimate your abilities.

“Although it’s natural to feel inferior compared to your peers, don’t succumb to imposter syndrome. You possess the potential to achieve remarkable things when you set your mind to it. Take the initiative to thoroughly research your desired career path and reflect on your high school experiences, as they offer valuable resources for assessments and interview questions.

“For students preparing for SPM, it is crucial to prioritise topics that you find challenging. Seek clarification from your teachers or mentors to ensure confidence when entering the exam hall. Remember to also prioritise your well-being as the exam approaches, as burnout can hinder motivation at a critical time,” she stressed.

Meanwhile, Country Chair of Shell Malaysia and Senior Vice President Upstream Malaysia. Siti Sulaiman said, “Our Shell scholarship programme aims to attract the best of talents in pursuing an education that allows them to contribute towards our energy industry while achieving Malaysia’s aspiration of becoming a high-income and sustainable economy.”

“Shell believes that local talent development is one of the most impactful levers for building a pool of innovative and competitive talent. We strive to assist the nation’s best and brightest into becoming the future’s most sought-after leaders and captains of industry,” she further added.

Shell Malaysia is hereby calling all students who are passionate in pursuing a career in the energy industry to apply for the Shell scholarship. The annual application process for students pursuing higher education opportunities is now open.

The Shell scholarship programme provides successful applicants with the chance to pursue undergraduate studies in global’s top tier universities while participating in mentoring and internship programmes. Upon graduation, scholars will have the opportunity to embark on a fulfilling career in various engineering, geosciences and commercial disciplines across the organisation’s business operations.

The Shell scholarship programme covers direct study-related expenses including tuition fees, living expenses, books and other allowances, subject to the candidate’s scholastic performance. The provision of funds will be applied towards both pre-university A-levels at selected boarding institutions locally as well as undergraduate education at top universities in the United States, United Kingdom, or Australia. Applicants will receive notification of selection results no later than August 2023.

The 2023 Shell scholarship programme seeks to provide financial and career assistance to students who are keen to pursue higher education in the following fields of study:

Engineering: Mechanical, Civil, Chemical, Petroleum, Electrical & Electronics, Environmental, Sustainable

Sciences: Geology, Geosciences, Geomatics, Geophysics, Data Science

Commercial: Business & Management, Digital Marketing

Interested candidates must be 2022 SPM or 2023 O-Level leavers with a minimum of 8As (A/A+) in Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) or have Excellent O-level grades at IGCSE (A*/A). Chosen candidates should be willing to pursue A-levels at selected boarding institutions. For more specific details on eligibility and to apply online, please visit:- https://www.shell.com.my/careers/students-and-graduates/scholarships