Shahelmey focusing on addressing water supply problem

KOTA KINABALU (June 19): Addressing the water supply problem in the state remains a priority for Deputy Chief Minister cum Works Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya.

On Monday Shahelmey made a working visit to Kampung Labuan and Kampung Pelanduk in Kota Belud to get more information about the water supply problem in these villages.

Speaking to the media later, Shahelmey said, “I came here today to see for myself the situation in Kampung Labuan and Kampung Pelanduk as the villagers are having problems getting water supply through the government installed pipes.

“After going down to the ground, we have a better understanding of the real situation and will take the necessary action to resolve the problem as soon as possible,” he said.

When asked about the four villages in Kinarut which are experiencing the same problem, Shahelmey gave his assurance that he will look into the issue and find the best solution to resolve it.

“In fact we are now stabilizing the water supply in Tuaran and Kota Kinabalu, including Putatan. This exercise will take between one to three months. There was positive development in the water distribution in the last two weeks and I hope that we can achieve our objective while we wait for a long-term resolution to the water supply problem in the west coast of the state whether through the construction of a dam in Papar or Ulu Padas,” he said.

During his visit to Kota Belud, Shahelmey also visited Package 10 of the Pan Borneo highway project which is from Pituru to Rampayan Laut.

The budget for this package is about RM400 million, he said, adding that the progress is good and the road is expected to be ready for use in the first quarter of next year.

“I also visited the rural road upgrading project along Jalan Dudar Membawang which commenced in April 2022. The progress is also good and hopefully will be completed on schedule, said Shahelmey who disclosed the budget for the project is RM89 million and the scheduled completion date is mid 2025.