Soon Koh hails Wan Junaidi’s appointment as Dewan Negara president

KUCHING (June 19): Sarawak is greatly honoured to have the former de facto federal law minister Tan Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar appointed as Dewan Negara president, said Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

Wong said it was a deserving appointment for Wan Junaidi to preside over the upper house of the Parliament because the former Santubong MP could draw upon his extensive experience in politics and legal affairs.

“He is a man of vast experiences. He can, in discharging his duties, draw upon his experiences as an MP and as a federal minister, particularly the ministry of law portfolio he held before he left office,” said Wong when asked to comment on Wan Junaidi’s appointment.

Wan Junaidi was sworn in as the 19th Dewan Negara president today after Tan Sri Rais Yatim’s tenure in the position ended on June 16.

The 78-year-old veteran Sarawakian politician was the sole candidate proposed for the post and he will be assisted by Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed as the deputy president.

Wan Junaidi, in his maiden speech to the Dewan Negara yesterday, said he was committed to introducing an ethics guideline for parliamentarians in better discharging their duties, among other reforms.