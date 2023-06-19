Sulaiman vs Raghad: Counsel claims suit is ‘baseless’, should not even be in court

KUCHING (June 19): The legal suit filed by Dato Sri Sulaiman Abdul Rahman Abdul Taib against his stepmother Toh Puan Datuk Patingi Raghad Kurdi Taib is baseless, said her counsel Shankar Ram.

“My first preliminary view of the matter was that the action is baseless. It should not be in the court in the first place,” he said when met by reporters at the Kuching Court Complex at the end of the proceedings of the case at the High Court here today.

The case was filed by Sulaiman, one of the sons of Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud against Raghad as the first defendant and RHB Bank Berhad as the second defendant.

Shankar only briefly said Sulaiman was seeking an injunction against the defendants and urged everyone not to speculate on the case.

He further opined that the news report on this case may be highly defamatory against Raghad and urged the media to exhaust in fact-finding.

Sulaiman, who is also Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad managing director, is represented by counsels Alvin Chong and Jonathan Tay.

Raghad, who is the first defendant in this case, was represented by the counsels Alvin Yong, Shirleen Ong, Wong Chun Ming, Azlina Dahlan, Shankar, Yu Ying Ying dan Russell Lim.

The second defendant, RHB Bank Berhad, was represented by Tan Kee Heng dan Lesley Ling.

The proceedings today saw the plaintiff and defendants undertake not to deal with, and or sell the impugned shares as stated in the statement of claim when the case is pending.

Both sides also agreed to file various affidavits before the case management date.

The case management will be heard on Aug 15, 2023, before Judicial Commissioner Alexander Siew How Wai.