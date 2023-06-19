Sultan of Selangor consents to dissolution of state assembly on Friday

KLANG (June 19): Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today consented to the dissolution of the Selangor State Assembly effective Friday (June 23) to pave the way for state elections to be held.

This was announced by the Sultan of Selangor’s private secretary Datuk Mohamad Munir Bani at a ceremony on the dissolution of the state assembly at Balai Dewan Diraja, Istana Alam Shah here today.

His Highness also signed the proclamation on the dissolution of the state assembly.

Earlier, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari had an audience with the Sultan of Selangor to seek His Highness’ consent to dissolve the state assembly.

Also present at the ceremony was Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Also in attendance were State Secretary Datuk Haris Kasim, Selangor State Assembly Speaker Ng Suee Lim and members of the Dewan Diraja Selangor. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —