Uggah: Inclusion of Gawai Bazaar in Kuching as event in tourism calendar to be discussed

KUCHING (June 19): The inclusion of the Gawai Bazaar here as an event in Sarawak and Malaysia’s tourism calendar will be discussed with the federal and state tourism ministers, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Noting that the Gawai Bazaar is already part of the state-level Dayak Gawai celebration this year, Uggah said it can further enliven the atmosphere of the Gawai celebration in Kuching.

“Hari Gawai itself is already listed in the calendar and this year, we witnessed huge events being held in conjunction with the state-level Hari Gawai celebration such as the Niti Daun procession,” he said during a press conference after the inauguration of the Gawai Bazaar at the Padungan Community Hall car park last night.

The organisation of the bazaar at the Padungan Community Hall compound which will run until this June 25, is one of the main events of the state-level Hari Gawai celebration which started with the Gawai Dinner attended by the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on June 7 and the Niti Daun procession on June 17.

Meanwhile, Uggah who is also the chairman of the state-level Gawai Dayak celebration working committee said they will study the success of this year’s bazaar organisation in order to organise a better Gawai Bazaar next year.

He said that looking at the extraordinary response to this year’s Gawai Bazaar, a larger venue may be needed for next year’s event.

“This year, there are 200 stalls opened even though there are over 400 applications to open stalls.

“Out of the number of stalls opened, 84 are halal stalls, 64 are non-halal stalls, 30 are handicraft stalls and the rest are miscellaneous stalls,” he added.

The Gawai Bazaar not only featured stalls selling various products, but is also enlivened with an arts night featuring cultural performances by the Orang Ulu, Bidayuh and Iban communities, which can be seen at a special event space set up at the Padungan Community Hall car park.

Kumang and Keling pageants will also be held in addition to performances by local artistes, Gawai idols and band performances during the period of the Gawai Bazaar at the event space, which has a stage set up there.

Uggah thus expressed his appreciation to all parties who made this year’s state level Gawai Dayak celebration event a success, starting with the the dinner followed by Niti Daun procession and the Gawai Bazaar.

Regarding the calls from the Dayak non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for June 1 to be recognised as a national public holiday, Uggah also said that it would be discussed.

Also present during the press conference were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai, Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu, Deputy Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng and others.