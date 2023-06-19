Wan Junaidi is new Senate president

KUALA LUMPUR (June 19): Former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Tan Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, was today elected as the 19th Dewan Negara president today.

Wan Junaidi’s appointment, effective June 18, is to replace Tan Sri Rais Yatim, whose tenure ended on June 16.

The appointment was made after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim nominated Wan Junaidi, who is also the sole candidate proposed for the post.

“According to Standing Order 2 (1), I have ensured that he agrees to serve if elected,” he said.

The motion was seconded by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz. – Bernama

