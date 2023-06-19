Wan Junaidi, Nur Jazlan and Mujahid sworn in as senators

KUALA LUMPUR (June 19): Two former ministers and a former deputy minister were sworn in as senators today.

They are former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof and former Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed.

They took their oath of office before acting president of the Dewan Negara, Senator Prof Datuk Seri Dr Awang Sariyan, during the swearing-in ceremony at the Upper House.

Wan Junaidi and Nur Jazlan were appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong while Mujahid was elected by the Perak State Legislative Assembly on May 25 to represent the state as a senator.

During the previous administration of prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Wan Junaidi served in the legal portfolio from 2021 to 2022.

He had also served as Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker from 2008 to 2013.

Mujahid, who is also Perak Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, was Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) from 2018 to 2020 during the Pakatan Harapan administration, while Nur Jazlan served as Deputy Home Minister from 2015 to 2018.

The Dewan Negara will sit for six days from today. – Bernama