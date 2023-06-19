Wan Junaidi right man for the job, says Fadillah after ex-MP appointed Senate president

KUCHING (June 19): Deputy Prime Minister Dato Seri Fadillah Yusof has described the appointment of Tan Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar as the new Dewan Negara president as the right move.

He believed that Wan Junaidi is the best person for the position, as the Dewan Negara needs to be led by someone who has vast knowledge and expertise in the field of law.

“He is fully qualified and well experienced and he deserves to be appointed as the president of the Dewan Negara,” he told reporters when met after launching the Information & Dialogue session on Agrocommodity Energy Use 2023 at a hotel here today.

Fadillah is confident that with Wan Junaidi’s qualification and experience, he will be able to further enhance the role of the Dewan Negara and steer discussions held in the Senate in the proper direction.

“He is fully qualified. He has proven himself as a member of the Dewan Rakyat, as a minister and what more to say his performance in the last term where he has been very aggressive in making sure that we are able to get our Malaysian Agreement 1963 (MA63) to be amended in the Constitution,” he said.

When asked if Wan Junaidi’s appointment will pave the way for the full restoration of MA63, Fadillah said the responsibility of a Dewan Negara president is bound by standing orders and procedure in the Parliament.

“No no, his role is just as a president of the Dewan Negara. He may not be able to be involved in the standing order process,” he explained.

Wan Junaidi was sworn-in as the 19th president of the Dewan Negara president today, replacing Tan Sri Rais Yatim, whose tenure ended on June 16.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim nominated Wan Junaidi, who is also the sole candidate proposed for the post.

Besides being the federal minister in charge of matters relating to Parliament and the law, Wan Junaidi also held several posts under the previous administrations, including as Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker from 2008 to 2013.

The political veteran served as Batang Lupar MP from 1990 until 2004, before switching to Santubong where he had served his constituents from 2008 until his retirement last year.