Wan Junaidi to prioritise code of ethics for MPs implementation

KUALA LUMPUR (June 19): The new Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar will prioritise the implementation of the code of ethics for Members of Parliament (MPs) to improve the legislative branch of the country’s administration.

He said that he had previously introduced the code of ethics for MPs as he was of the view that an MP’s job and responsibility was not to fight in the August House and be involved in excessive politicking, instead, they should bear great responsibility.

Wan Juniadi, in his speech after taking his oath of office as Senate president, said that the code of ethics is important since other countries such as India, Australia and New Zealand also have certain codes of ethics.

He said the code of ethics was drafted in 2011 and hoped for the support of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said in its implementation.

“This is something that the Prime Minister (Prime Minister) should focus on as this is a vision of the government from a long time ago… with the hope that we can implement it this term, as a legacy of the government and Parliament to all Malaysians,” he said.

Wan Junaidi said that he would also focus on the implementation of the reintroduction of the Parliamentary Services Act, amending the Houses of Parliament (Privilege and Powers) Act 1952 as well as amending the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara Regulations to strengthen the role of committees in Parliament in an effort to transform the institution.

He also thanked Anwar who proposed his nomination as president of the Dewan Negara and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg who had relayed a message from Anwar to him personally on June 13.

He said that although he had announced his retirement from politics and government service before, the call to serve the country was far more important. – Bernama