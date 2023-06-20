768kg of drugs seized in biggest police bust in Sarawak this year

MIRI (June 20): The police have made their biggest drug haul in Sarawak so far this year with the seizure of 768.5kg of various types of drugs worth an estimated RM47.2 million.

The drugs were seized from five locations here on June 18 in raids conducted by the Bukit Aman and Sarawak Narcotics Crimes Investigation Departments (NCID).

Bukit Aman NCID director Datuk Seri Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said that the raiding team also arrested three local men aged between 28 and 37 to facilitate police investigation.

“On June 18, between 1.30am and 4pm, we raided an entertainment outlet, three premises believed to be used for the storage of the drugs and an open area within the city,” he told a press conference at the Miri police headquarters today.

He disclosed that the drugs seized were 686.7kg of Ketamine, 81.8kg of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) and 1.15g of Erimin 5 pills.

