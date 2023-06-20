Bersatu S’wak senator welcomes Wan Junaidi’s appointment as Senate president

KUCHING (June 20): Senator Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian has expressed his support for newly-appointed Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar to perform well in his new duties and responsibilities.

Jaziri, who is Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sarawak chairman, said Wan Junaidi’s service and experience are very much welcomed in catalysing the development of the Dewan Negara institution.

“His appointment as President of the Dewan Negara enables him to return to serve our beloved country. This is greatly appreciated and an inspiration to all Malaysians.

“Tan Sri (Wan Junaidi) is among the most experienced legal figures and this appointment is certainly the pride of the people of Sarawak in particular and Malaysia in general,” said Jaziri in a statement.

Wan Junaidi, who is former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law), was elected as the 19th Dewan Negara president yesterday.

Wan Junaidi’s appointment, effective June 18, was to replace Tan Sri Rais Yatim, whose tenure ended on June 16.

According to Jaziri, Wan Junaidi is the second Sarawakian to hold the post, after the late Tan Sri Abang Ahmad Urai Abang Mohideen from 1988 to 1990.

“(Wan Junaidi’s appointment) is in line with the recognition of more Sarawakians and Sabahans to be involved in the development of national policies,” he added.

Wan Junaidi, 78, was an MP for Batang Lupar from 1990 until 2004 before switching to Santubong where he served his constituents from 2008 until his retirement last year.

Besides being the minister in charge of Parliament and Law, Wan Junaidi also held several posts under the previous administrations including Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker from 2008 to 2013.

His previous ministerial portfolios were as Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment and Deputy Minister of Home Affairs.