Cake seller gets 22 years, 20 strokes for raping stepdaughter

KOTA KINABALU (June 20): A cake seller was jailed for a total of 22 years and ordered to be given 20 strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here on Tuesday for two counts of raping his teenage stepdaughter.

One of the rape incidents happened on second day of Hari Raya this year.

Judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan imposed the sentence on the 34-year-old man after he admitted to both the charges under Section 376 (3) of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to 30 years and whipping, upon conviction.

In passing the sentence, the court held among others that these rape incidents cannot be undone in any way to repair what had been done to the victim.

The judge also said that the heavier sentence will serve as a lesson to the man and to would-be offenders not to commit a similar offence in future.

The accused was sentenced to 10 years behind bars and 10 lashes of the cane for raping the 14-year-old victim at a house in Papar on April 22.

He received another 12 years’ jail and 10 whippings for the second count of raping the same girl inside a car, parked at the roadside in Putatan on May 20.

The judge ordered for both the jail terms to run consecutively from the date of arrest.

The court heard that the first incident occurred on April 22, second day of Raya when the man had brought the victim to take their clothings at their home to sleep over at her cousin while the rest family members were at the cousin’s open house.

The man took advantage to rape the victim before they went back to the open house.

The court also heard that the second incident happened when the victim was with the man to go to buy fish at the city and on their way home, he had once again took advantage by stopping the car at the roadside and raped the victim.

The court also ordered for the man to be placed under police supervision for two years after completing his jail terms.

In mitigation, the unrepresented accused prayed for a lenient sentence and requested for his jail sentences be counted concurrently.

In reply, the prosecution urged the court to impose a heavier punishment on the grounds that the victim has to live the trauma and cannot be compensated in any way.

The prosecution also submitted that the incidents also cannot be undone to relieve the trauma.