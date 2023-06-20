DAP to reward Bandar Kuching, Stampin students with 6As and above in SPM 2022

KUCHING (June 20): Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates who have scored 6As and above in the recent SPM 2022 examination are welcome to apply for the P195 Bandar Kuching & P196 Stampin Service Centre 2022 SPM Excellence Award Scheme.

Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen said the applicants will be awarded with cash incentives.

“If you have achieved good results in your SPM 2022 results, congratulations and we want to reward you for your hard work. Those with 10As and above will receive RM700, whereas 9As and 8As scorers will receive RM600 and RM500 respectively.

“For those with 7As in their result, they will receive RM300 while those with 6As will get RM200,” he told a press conference at DAP Sarawak headquarters here yesterday.

Also present were Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii, DAP Socialist Youth Kuching chief George Lam, and Chong’s special assistants Michael Kong and Sim Kiat Leng.

Chong, who is DAP Sarawak chairman, said to apply, the candidates must either be residing in Bandar Kuching or Stampin constituency; or enrolled in a secondary school from either of the two constituencies.

Applicants can register for the scheme via https://forms.gle/X2fUbH57oUgsuLUr6, where they must also submit a copy of their identification card, SPM 2022 exam transcript, school leaving certificate and a bank statement.

The deadline for the application is on June 30.

For further enquiries, call DAP Kuching on 082-335531 or 011-25181872.