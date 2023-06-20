Dr Zaliha: Health Ministry to immediately fill vacant posts of contract doctors

PUTRAJAYA (June 20): The Ministry of Health (MOH) will immediately fill the vacant posts of contract doctors in government clinics and hospitals following the absorption of nearly 4,000 contract doctors into permanent positions, said Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said that immediate measures were taken to avoid shortage of medical officers in addition to ensuring the smooth running of the national health service.

“When there is a placement from a trainee doctor to a medical officer, of course there will be a replacement after that.

“So, InsyaAllah, we will take everything into account. We will look after the welfare of our staff,” she told reporters after officiating the 2023 National Know Your Medicines Conference here today.

She said this in response to the statement issued by Hartal Doktor Kontrak’s (HDK) yesterday, which said that vacancies in government clinics and hospitals would disrupt the smooth running of the country’s health services.

Dr Zaliha said the Cabinet on April 1 agreed to establish a high-level committee (HLC), which would consist of representatives from several ministries and agencies, to address the issue of contract doctors.

She said that the HLC had conducted a series of engagements, including with the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) to look into issues concerning contract doctors from all angles.

On the 2023 National Know Your Medicines Conference, Dr Zaliha said the MOH is aware that some individuals prefer to self-medicate by purchasing medicines from community pharmacies, traditional medicine shops, and online retailers.

“Users are at risk of being exposed to harmful effects that endanger their health if they do not have in-depth knowledge of the disease and the suitability of the medicine taken,” she said. — Bernama