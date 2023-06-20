Education Ministry denies grading for 2022 SPM examination lowered

KUALA LUMPUR (June 20): The Ministry of Education (MoE) has refuted claims that the grading for the 2022 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination was lowered.

Its minister Fadhlina Sidek said that rating of scores must be according to merit and the standards that have been adopted before.

“We have our standards and it has been maintained … the grading system must be fair,” she told reporters at the closing of the Malay Language Empowerment Programme for Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese (SJKC) and Tamil (SJKT) Schools today.

Recently, an analysis on the 2022 SPM examination results was shared widely on social media which attracted public attention and Malaysians had highlighted the shortcomings of the educational system with some arguing over the 2022 SPM grading.

In another development, when asked whether the MoE plans to include more compulsory SPM subjects in addition to Malay Language and History, Fadhlina said for now, only the two subjects would be maintained.

“The two subjects will be maintained as they have recorded an improved performance in the recent SPM examination, the candidates did extremely well in History.

“This shows that the students had no problem learning History, maybe we just need aggressive intervention especially in empowering Malay Language and History,” she said

Meanwhile, she said the level of Malay Language proficiency at SJKC and SJKT schools saw a significant improvement in the 2022 SPM results and it is hoped that this would be further improved.

On Sarawak Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn’s claim that the education minister has refused to have a meeting with him to discuss the development of education in the state, Fadhlina said the date of the meeting has been fixed for July 14. — Bernama