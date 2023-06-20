Awg Tengah: Effective management, locals’ support crucial for successful implementation of S’wak Delta Geopark

KUCHING (June 20): Effective management system and local communities’ participation are crucial to ensure successful implementation of the Sarawak Delta Geopark, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

In a statement today after leading a benchmarking visit to the Jeju Island Unesco Global Geopark (Jeju UGGp) recently, Awang Tengah said Jeju UGGp is a model geopark which actively engages the local community in geopark activities to foster collective responsibility.

The visit by the Sarawak delegation to Jeju Island in South Korea was in conjunction with Sarawak government’s aspiration for Sarawak Delta Geopark to be recognised as a Unesco Global Geopark one day.

Awang Tengah, who is also Second Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development, said during the visit, the delegates have learnt that active participation and support from the local community is important and significant toward the success and sustainability of Jeju UGGp.

“It demonstrated the harmonious coexistence of conservation, socio-economic development, and cultural preservation. The involvement and participation of local communities in decision making will create a sense of ownership and pride to ensure sustainability and long-term success of the geopark,” said Tengah.

The Sarawak delegation led by Tengah also comprised Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Deputy Minister of Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan and Deputy Minister for Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datu Len Talif Saleh who is also Chairman of the Steering Committee of Sarawak Delta Geopark.

According to Awang Tengah, Jeju UGGp also highlighted capacity building and effective management structure with strong policy support are key elements to the successful implementation of geopark.

He added that Jeju UGGp has also developed a strong and attractive narrative of the geological features, which, are closely related to local culture and heritage.

“We need strong community support, involvement of local leaders, effective management structures, policies for sustainable development, and attractive storyline for geotourism products.

“In this regard, we need to develop a comprehensive management plan that addresses the socio-economic needs of the local communities while balancing conservation and preservation of the geosites for the success and sustainability of a geopark,” he said.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment, pointed out the development of geopark aims to preserve and conserve the unique geological heritage, fostering sustainable socio-economic development in the surrounding communities.

As such, he said continuous engagement with the local community is vital and this collaborative approach can be done through awareness programmes and capacity building to foster understanding, acceptance, and involvement.

