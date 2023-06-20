Fahmi: Investors show growing confidence, more investments to flow into Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA (June 20): Investors’ confidence in Malaysia is growing, which will serve as a catalyst for more investments to flow into the country in the near future, Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil said.

Speaking at the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) monthly assembly here today, Fahmi said the confidence was conveyed to him by the investors during their meeting at the recently concluded London Tech Week (LTW) 2023.

The investment mission to LTW 2023 from June 12 to 16 also saw Malaysia securing investment commitments worth RM8.3 billion in various digital technology sectors, he said.

“We have left a positive impression among the investors. They feel Malaysia’s direction, political stability and ability to become a focal point for investments.

“That really boosts their confidence…InsyaAllah, it is possible that very soon, more investments will flow into our country,” he said. – Bernama

