Fatimah: Ministry received 608 DSITKS applications as of May 31

KUCHING (June 20): A total of 608 applications for the Temporary Personal Documents for Individuals Without Citizenship in Sarawak (DSITKS) have been received by the Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development as of May 31 this year, said its minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said from the total number of applications, 209 of them have met the stipulated requirements while the remaining 399 applications did not.

“On the issuance of DSITKS, for the first batch, 86 applications that have met the requirements have been approved by the Department of Premier of Sarawak on Feb 24. Eleven of 86 recipients have received their Malaysian citizenship under Article 15A of the Federal Constitution on March 9.

“For the second batch, 60 applications have been approved on May 30. Thirty-one of them are applicants from Kuching Division and six from Serian Division.

“Applications for the third batch will be approved at the end of this month,” she said at the presentation of DSITKS to 24 recipients from Kuching and Serian divisions at Community Social Support Centre in Jalan Abell here today.

Fatimah said those who eligible for DSITKS are individuals or children born in Sarawak aged 21 and below, with one of their biological parents being a Sarawakian, possess a birth certificate registered in Sarawak, and have applied for citizenship under Article 15A of the Federal Constitution.

The document is valid for two years and the children can receive healthcare and education in the state.

When met by reporters after the event, mother-of-three Hew A Nyat said she was glad that her eldest son and daughter have received the documents.

“I just have to submit the relevant documents for the application to the ministry, and after just four days ago I received the good news that the DSITKS for my son and my daughter have been approved,” she added.

Hew, who is an Indonesian married to a Sarawakian, recalled her hardships of sending her two children to school because they did not have the necessary documents.

She said she had to go several times to the Immigration Department as well as Padawan Education Office in trying to get the relevant documents.

“On sending them to government clinics, it is still a breeze. We only have to show our marriage certificate and pay RM1 for them to receive treatments,” she added.