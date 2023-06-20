Grim outlook for MCA and MIC as analysts see no room for both in state elections

GEORGE TOWN (June 20): Barisan Nasional founding parties MCA and MIC should not expect to play major roles in the six state elections due by August, according to political analysts.

Describing the two BN components as still weak and struggling for relevance in a unity government that now includes DAP, they went as far as suggesting that both might not be given seats to contest.

According to Professor of Asian Studies from University of Tasmania James Chin, the most prudent path for the MCA and MIC now was to take a supporting role, rather than demand constituencies to contest.

“It will be very difficult for them to claim any seats in the state elections, and even if they were given seats, it would be very difficult for them to win,” he said.

Chin also said that the Pakatan Harapan leadership believed that the two BN components would not be able to generate any significant support for the coalition.

Given this, Universiti Malaya sociopolitical analyst Assoc Prof Awang Azman Awang Pawi said the seat distribution for the state elections should be conducted realistically.

“If we look at the previous general election, MCA and MIC were given seats but they failed to win support so this should be a lesson to them,” he said.

He said the two parties must accept their current weakness and allow PH and Umno to decide on the seat negotiations.

On Friday, PH and BN leaders met at the World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur for what was described as the final negotiations before seat distribution for the state elections of Kedah, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Selangor, and Terengganu are finalised.

“They have to be realistic; they should not act up if they were not given seats,” Awang Azman said.

On the potential for sabotage in the event the two BN parties were sidelined, Chin said this would not be a significant threat.

He pointed out that in previous election battles against DAP, MCA and MIC were barely able to do anything to make a dent against the PH party even when they were attacking it directly.

Instead, MCA and MIC would better serve their interests by ensuring that their BN partner Umno performed well enough to give their coalition more influence in the unity government, he explained.

Chin said that one of the biggest clashes in the six state elections would be the showdown between Umno and Perikatan Nasional’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and PAS, which could set the tone for other elections ahead.

Senior Fellow of Singapore Institute of International Affairs Oh Ei Sun said these two parties would not be of much help to the unity government in general.

“The best service they could do is to sit tight and not sabotage their coalition partners,” he said.

The six state elections are expected to be held concurrently in July or August after the state legislative assemblies are dissolved in late June. – Malay Mail