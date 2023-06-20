Immigration officer in Kuching claims trial to smuggling 20 migrants

KUCHING (June 20): An immigration officer pleaded not guilty in the High Court here today to a charge of smuggling 20 Indonesian migrants while on duty in February this year.

Mohamad Farihan Abdullah made the plea before Judge Dato Zaleha Rose Pandin, who set Sept 19, 2023 for case management.

The accused was allowed to be released on court bail of RM15,000 with two local sureties, and ordered to report himself to the Malaysian Immigration Department each month pending the next hearing.

He was charged under Section 26B(d) of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 punishable under the same Section of the same Act.

The Section provides for imprisonment of not less than three years but not exceeding 20 years, and liable to a fine, or to both the words ‘imprisonment for life or with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than five years, and shall also be liable to a whipping’.

Mohamad Farihan as a civil servant during his duty is alleged to have smuggled 20 Indonesian migrants at the Tebedu Immigration Complex in Serian at 9am on Feb 7, 2023.

The smuggled migrants comprised 10 men and 10 women, aged between 23 and 50.

During the proceeding, the deputy public prosecutor from the Immigration Department applied to the court that no bail be offered to the accused.

However, lawyers Steven Beti and Gerald Donald representing Mohamad Farizan appealed for him to be granted bail on grounds that he was not flight risk and that he has a medical problem which requires regular checkups at a health clinic or hospital.

They also submitted to the court Mohamad Farizan’s medical records which listed his ailments stemming from an accident.