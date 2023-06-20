Issues at intersection to Jakar town to be resolved immediately, says Uggah

SIBU (June 20): Issues related to the intersection entering Jakar town will be monitored and resolved immediately, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the government and the appointed agencies will find solutions and appropriate safety measures to overcome the difficulties and problems that occur there.

“We have requested the Public Works Department (JKR) and the contractors involved in this construction to take care and be sensitive to the complaints highlighted by road users and residents.

“Make sure that every construction location that is going on has a signboard facility that is complete and works well, especially at night and also in the rain.

“This notification facility is very important to ensure that road users are aware of the road conditions they are travelling on, especially in ensuring everyone’s safety and preventing accidents,” he said.

He said this when met by the media during a work visit to the Pan Borneo Highway construction site at the Jakar junction near here, yesterday.

Among those accompanying him were Sarikei MP Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii and Meradong assemblyman Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing.

At the same time, Uggah also informed that until now, the Pan Borneo Highway construction in the state is at 95 per cent completion.

“For road users, we hope they can obey every instruction and sign that has been set.

“Make sure to drive prudently and do not remove signs or roadblocks that have been placed by Pan Borneo Highway contractors in an area. Take care of the facility because it is a shared responsibility for everyone safety,” he said.