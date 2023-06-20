Kuching police bust ‘Debu’ and ‘Mar’ gangs involved in robbery of 24-hour shops

KUCHING (June 20): The police have busted two groups, namely the ‘Debu’ and ‘Mar’ gangs, believed to be actively involved in the robbery of 24-hour shops and house burglaries here.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said four and three suspects from the ‘Mar’ and ‘Debu’ gangs respectively are aged between 18 and 33 years old.

With this bust, he said the police believe they have successfully solved four recent gang robberies of 24-hour premises and 10 housebreaking and theft cases in Stutong and Stampin.

“The ‘Debu’ gang was busted with the arrest of three local male suspects. Seized from the suspects were a television set, three compressor units and plastic containing various electrical wires.

“Four local male suspects from the ‘Mar’ gang were arrested separately on June 16. Seized from them were knives and an MPV vehicle believed to have been used during the robberies,” he told a press conference at the Kuching district police headquarters today.

The three suspects from the ‘Debu’ gang were remanded for further investigation under Section 457 of the Penal Code, and they can be imprisoned for up to 14 years on conviction.

The four suspects from the ‘Mar’ gang are being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for gang robbery with a weapon and can be jailed for up to 20 years and also whipped upon conviction.

Ahsmon said all members of the two gangs have past criminal records related to drug and crime cases.

“They also tested positive for methamphetamine after conducting urine tests on them,” he said.

Members of the public with information on the two gangs can come forward to help with the investigation by relaying any information to the nearest police station.