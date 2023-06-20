Mandatory pre-marriage course unlikely to stem divorce rate in Malaysia, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR (June 20): The government will not make it compulsory for couples who wish to get married in the country to attend a pre-marital course that is being conducted by the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN).

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the course could be attended on a voluntary basis by couples from all races and thus, it was up to them whether to attend or not.

“It is a good programme, not just for one particular race or religion, it’s for all. It will guide them on marriage, family and financial management.

“Actually it (course) has been there for a long time and the responses were always very good but we have not thought of making it mandatory but encouraging it (couples to attend the course), yes,” Nancy said.

She was responding to a question about whether the government had plans to make the pre-marital course mandatory.

Nancy was met by the media after officiating the National Council of Women’s Organisations (NCWO) workshop on Women Leadership and National Well-being (Political Leadership) here, today.

When asked if a move to make the course mandatory could help tackle the increase in divorce rates among Malaysian couples, Nancy said: “I do not think that formula works.

“Even if you make it compulsory but if they want to get a divorce, you can’t control them, because the thing is, throughout the marriage a lot of things may happen, so it is a very subjective matter,” she said.

Commenting on today’s programme, Nancy said she hoped that the women who were selected as candidates to run in the upcoming six state elections could come up with different campaign strategies to ensure that they were able to win more seats.

“If we want to see many women become state assemblymen, we have to have a strong system (strategy). Understand the voters’ scenario and be polite to them.

“Don’t be busy condemning each other (women) with each other’s weaknesses but try to offer what is best for the future of the voters. This is the best opportunity to prove that the people can rely on women leaders,” she said. — Bernama