Merdeka convoy hails Sarawak’s success in various fields, says Tiang

SIBU (June 20): The ongoing Sarawak Merdeka Convoy hails the success of Sarawak in various fields throughout the past six decades.

In stating this, Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang said Sarawak had grown into a very mature and successful state in Malaysia.

“This is exactly how we express Sarawak now – having grown into a very mature and successful state in Malaysia, and today, we celebrate the achievements of Sarawak throughout these past 60 years.

“The success that we enjoy today is derived from the efforts of all Sarawakians living harmoniously together, making us a role model for other states in Malaysia.

“We hope for the unity, stability and harmony in Sarawak to continue on, and for them to continue driving our success in the next 60 years.

“I call upon all fellow Sarawakians to continue working towards realising our resolution of ‘Sarawak Maju’ 2030 (Developed Sarawak 2030,” said the Pelawan assemblyman in his remark, made prior to flagging off the ‘Sarawak Merdeka Convoy’ at Sibu Central Market yesterday, where Sibu Municipal Council chairman Clarence Ting was also present.

The convoy commenced their crosstown drive from Sibu Islamic Complex, where Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng performed the flag-off.

After the stopover at the central market, the group headed to the Farley Supermarket at Jalan Salim before calling it a day.

Today, the convoy is scheduled to continue its journey to the Kanowit Waterfront, making a stop at Pasar Tamu Sibu Jaya along the way.