Ministry keen to resolve adopted children issue, says Fatimah

KUCHING: The Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development is examining ways to resolve the issue of adopted children in Sarawak who are registered Malaysian citizens but are denied the K-indicator in their identification cards.

Its minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said her ministry would discuss this further with the relevant agencies, with the view to grant them the K-indicator, especially those whose foster parents are from Sarawak.

“We will discuss this (with the relevant agencies) as there is a need to take into account another factor, which is the proof of their existence in Sarawak.

“We will deliberate on what the criteria are that enable one to get the K-indicator. Some of our proposals include the inclusion of the indicator of adopted children whose foster parents’ identification cards have the K-indicator. However, there must be proof of their existence in Sarawak, and how long has the child been adopted,” she added.

She said this when met by reporters after presenting the Temporary Personal Documents for Individuals Without Citizenship in Sarawak (DSITKS) to 24 individuals at the Community Social Support Centre here today.

Fatimah said the issue arose when adopted children born in Sarawak do not have any relevant information provided by their biological parents, adding that granting the K-indicator depended on the indicator of either one of the parents based on the birth certificate of the child.

Although the child has been granted Malaysian citizenship under 15A of the federal constitution, the K-indicator cannot be granted to the child automatically.

“If the child reaches 21, and with the absence of the K-indicator, they will have to apply for work permits.

“If they want to continue their studies and apply for scholarships from Yayasan Sarawak, for instance, it would be difficult for them as they do not have the K-indicator in their MyKad,” she added.