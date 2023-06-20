New scam tactic using fake arrest warrants with police logo, signatures in Perak

IPOH (June 20): Fooling victims by sending them fake documents using images of arrest warrants or appearance notices bearing police logos is the latest modus operandi of online fraud syndicates, says Perak Police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri.

He said the department had received two such reports, where the alleged documents were purportedly undersigned using the designations of the ‘Perak police chief’ and ‘Perlis police chief’.

“The first case is of a restaurant trader in Teluk Intan who received a call claiming that there was a parcel containing prohibited items under the trader’s name.

“The complainant was also said to be involved in drug and money laundering-related cases and was sent a police arrest warrant and an appearance notice with a police logo and undersigned by the ‘Perak police chief’ via a message, however, the complainant did not fall for it and lodged a police report,” he said in a statement here tonight.

He said in the second case, a university lecturer fell victim to the scam by revealing personal and bank account information and lost RM98,000 in money transfers.

“The syndicate had sent alleged appearance notices bearing the police logo and signed by the ‘Perlis police chief’, claiming that the victim was suspected of being involved in a drug-smuggling and embezzlement case amounting to RM2.8 million, with the purpose of scaring the victim,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Yusri said in 2022, 358 cases of phone scams had been reported with losses amounting to RM15,110,598.87, while from Jan to May this year, a total of 181 cases such cases had been investigated involving losses totalling RM8,088,363.49

He said among the modus operandi used by scammers was impersonating the authorities, financial institutions, courts, insurance companies and delivery companies. – Bernama