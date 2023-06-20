Rentap: Merdeka convoy journey a ‘slideshow on Sarawak progress’ for participants

SIBU (June 20): The journey undertaken by the participants of ‘Sarawak Merdeka Convoy’ from Lawas to Sibu could be described as a ‘slideshow on Sarawak progress’ in that along the way, they had witnessed many developments and infrastructures that marked the significant changes on Sarawak’s landscape over the past 60 years.

In stating this, Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu said even for those born way after Sarawak had gained independence, there had been quite a transformation in the last 10 years.

“The biggest project is the Pan Borneo Highway, which gives us better mobility to move from one place to another. At the same time, there are many infrastructures built for the people in the districts, where the convoy had made their stopovers.

“This is the development that we enjoy and we must appreciate it. If it is not the struggles of our past leaders, if they weren’t united then, we would not have been able to make Sarawak what it is today.

“Therefore, we would like to call upon all Sarawakians to throw their support to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government led by our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg because our 2030 vision of making Sarawak a developed state, is for every one of us especially our future generations,” he told reporters when met at Farley Supermarket here yesterday, where the participants concluded the crosstown drive for the Sibu leg of the convoy.

With him were Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang, Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng and Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.

Rentap, who is Layar assemblyman, said the convoy, which was first flagged off in Lawas on May 28, had been generating more public interest since Abang Johari led a convoy from Miri to Bintulu on June 10.

“Then I was told that early this morning, he (Abang Johari) would like to ride from Serian to Samarahan. We’re preparing for that.

“There’s definitely a lot of interest. The ‘Sarawak 60 Years Digital Exhibition’ in Sibu alone had drawn more than 6,000 visitors, and it was a big success.

“The ‘Rakyat Sihat, Sarawak Makmur Run’ yesterday (Sunday) attracted 2,500 participants.

“Today, our programmes at Sibu Central Market and Farley Supermarket also received encouraging response.

“I think everyone can feel that the sense of independence is within ourselves and this is something that we must keep in our hearts because if we’re not together, without independence, I would not think that we would be what we are today.

“So this is a good lesson to learn, especially for the younger generation.

“Nothing happens just because it is. It is because of the hard work and sacrifices of our past leaders who wanted to see Sarawak grow and prosper,” said Rentap.