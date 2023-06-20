Sacked SAFA staff file compaint to Labour Dept

KOTA KINABALU (June 20): An official complaint has been made to the Sabah Labour Department (JTK) on the alleged wrongful termination of seven Sabah Football Association (SAFA) employees recently.

The group led by Malim Surat filed the complaint at the JTK Kota Kinabalu office in Tanjung Aru near here on Tuesday.

Malim, in a statement on Tuesday, said four of them were present while another three could not make it as they had to attend to personal matters.

“We seek assistance from the department to resolve the issue of our outstanding salaries and what we are entitled to be paid by SAFA since we have been asked to vacate the office since the beginning of this month,” he said.

According to him, they were still confused by the action taken against them by the State football governing body, which they claimed have been unfairly dismissed with immediate effect on June 1.

The group also claimed to have yet been paid their salaries.

“We should have been paid our salary when we were told to vacate the office. However, we have yet to receive any salary payment until now,” added Malim who is a former state and national player.

Malim in a previous statement to the press stated that they were shocked with the sudden termination, which he claimed no reasons were given and they did not commit any wrongdoings.

He also said they were informed of the termination by SAFA executive secretary David Wisom, who claimed the directive came from newly appointed secretary general Datuk Rahman Zakaria.