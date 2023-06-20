Sarawak targets zero ‘sick’ projects by end of 2023, says deputy minister

KUCHING (June 20): The state government has targeted to have zero ‘sick’ projects by end of this year, said Aidel Lariwoo

The Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development I (Infrastructure Development) said the target would be achieved by replacing the contractors, whose contracts had been terminated for their failure to complete projects, with rescue contractors.

“So far, we have seen good progress by the rescue contractors, especially the one that took over the traffic light projects at the Samarahan roundabouts. As of yesterday, the progress is nearly 60 per cent ahead of schedule.

“So, that shows the commitment of the state government to really closely monitor the contracts and the rescue contractors’ performance to ensure the projects are completed ahead of schedule,” he told a press conference at hotel here today.

Earlier, he launched the Physical and Infrastructure Asset Management Conference, organised through the collaborative efforts of CWorks Technologies Sdn Bhd and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas).

Noting that ‘sick’ projects in Sarawak are divided into two parts namely state-funded and federal-funded, Aidel said there was quite a long list of ‘sick’ projects in the state but the list has been reduced by more than half.

He added that based on the meeting with the state Public Works Department recently, there are only a few ‘sick’ state-funded projects left, which they would try to resolve by end of this year by way of appointing competent local rescue contractors to implement and complete them.

He pointed out that most of the projects, especially those involving the construction of roads and bridges, became ‘sick’ because of the sharp increase in raw materials.

“Road and bridge construction projects require a lot of sand filling work. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, diesel and raw materials were not that expensive. But after Covid-19, the prices of diesel and raw materials like sand have increased so much. The increase in diesel price had caused the increased in cost of sand extraction.

“Also, during the Covid pandemic, there were lots of restrictions due to the movement control order (MCO), where workers had to leave and after the MCO, it was difficult to get them back, especially the foreign workers,” he explained.

On the state-funded projects that have been ‘rescued’ after the initial contractors had failed to deliver, Aidel said overall, all of them are ahead of schedule in terms of physical progress.

This includes the Marudi bridge, which is expected to be completed in 2025, he added.