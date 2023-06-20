Three women in Kuching jailed, fined for theft

KUCHING (June 20): A Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced two women to six days’ jail and RM2,000 fine in default four months’ jail each, while an Indonesian woman was jailed four months for stealing several clothes including a pair of bra from a retail store in a mall here.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar imposed the sentences on Dayang Zaridah Abang Safian, 37, Edthma Siti Adzurezan Hassan, 33, and Fransiska Afriani, 28, after they pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 380 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

The Section provides for a jail term which may extend to 10 years and a fine, upon conviction.

They committed the offence at retail store in a mall located in Jalan Wan Alwi here at 6.24pm on June 14.

Based on the facts of the case, an employee of the store heard the alarm after it detected unpaid items when they trio exited the premises.

A check on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage found that the trio had stolen a body shaper, two pairs of leggings, a pair of bra, and a pair of shorts worth about RM400.

A report was made to the mall’s auxiliary police who then caught and handed the trio over to the police around 7.20pm for further action.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while Dayang Zaridah, Edthma Siti, and Fransiska, were unrepresented.