TIP Tier 2 Watch List: Signs of marked improvement on human trafficking issues, says Suhakam

KUALA LUMPUR (June 20): Malaysia’s status at Tier 2 Watch List of the United States State Department’s annual report on Trafficking in Persons (TIP) 2023 marks significant progress in addressing the issue of human trafficking in this country compared to previous years.

Therefore, the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) chairman Prof Datuk Rahmat Mohamad said the organisation praised the concerted efforts of the government and all stakeholders in improving the position of the country’s TIP.

“The measures taken by the government reflect a strong commitment to combat human trafficking and recognise the importance of exiting Tier 3 to avoid restrictions on the export of local products,” he said in a statement yesterday.

As an organisation committed to promoting and protecting human rights including combating human trafficking, Rahmat said Suhakam remains steadfast in supporting initiatives aimed at eradicating such crimes.

He described the collaboration between the government, civil society organisations and relevant stakeholders as important to realising the objectives of the National Action Plan on Anti-Trafficking in Persons 2021-2025 (NAPTIP 3.0) and the National Action Plan on Forced Labour (NAPFL) 2021-2025.

Suhakam also reiterated its recommendations to the government to increase efforts to prevent and lead the eradication of human trafficking, migrant smuggling and ensure full protection and assistance to victims of trafficking and smuggling at every level.

The TIP report released on June 15 showed that Malaysia’s position rose from Tier 3 to Tier 2. Interim observations recommended that Malaysia placed emphasis on human trafficking cases involving civil servants and improve inter-agency cooperation. – Bernama