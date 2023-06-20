Uggah: SDMC receives 436 applications to rebuild longhouses, homes destroyed by fire

BINTANGOR (June 20): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has received a total of 436 applications from throughout the state since 2020 to help rebuild longhouses and individual homes destroyed by fire.

Its chairman and Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the applications to build a total of 2,041 units were worth RM130.831 million.

He said of the applications, a total of 131 projects comprising 675 units costing RM43.642 million had been successfully implemented.

Uggah said this after visiting a 43-door Rumah Labang Jawa at Sungai Tulai here yesterday. The longhouse, which was destroyed in a fire in July 2017, has been rebuilt and almost ready for occupation.

He said another 101 projects totalling 683 units costing RM45.770 million were in the process of construction.

“Then we have another 204 new applications comprising 683 units costing RM41.419 million.

“For the Sarikei Division, we have seven projects for 40 units costing RM2.940 million which are now completed.

“They include three longhouses namely Rumah Paun Balin, Rumah Labang Jawa and Rumah Jelum Mandaw and four individual homes.

“In addition, there are four projects for 43 units estimated to cost RM3.010 million now being implemented.

“These comprise three longhouses in Julau namely Rumah Andrew Lawai and Rumah Sally Maling at Merurun and Rumah Chat at Nanga Bilat and an individual home,” he explained.

According to Uggah, SDMC had also received four other applications for 42 units costing about RM2.035 million.

Earlier in his speech, he said the Sarawak government would continue to look after the welfare of its people be they lived in urban or rural areas.

“Our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had conceived this policy to assist fire victims after 2018.

“As a caring government we also have socio-economic and welfare programmes to cater to the people’s needs,” he said.

At the same function, Uggah who is the minister in charge of Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) announced a grant of RM30,000 to upgrade Rumah Labang church.

Also present was Meradong assemblyman Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing.