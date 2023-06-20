Wan Junaidi deserves to be appointed as Senate president, says PKR Sarawak

MIRI (June 20): Tan Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar deserves to be appointed as the 19th Dewan Negara President due to his impeccable legal and political track records, said Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak.

Its chairman Roland Engan said Wan Junaidi’s willingness to put the country’s interest as his top priority also made him deserving for the post.

“PKR Sarawak is very impressed by the willingness of YB Senator Tan Sri Dr Wan Junaidi who was previously reported to have said that as a citizen who loves the country, it is difficult for him to refuse the offer to be President of the Dewan Negara due to the trust and responsibility of this post,” he said in a statement to congratulate Wan Junaidi on his appointment as the Dewan Negara President yesterday.

Roland believed that with his experience as a federal minister in charge of matters relating to Parliament and the law and Deputy Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat, Wan Junaidi will become an excellent Senate President.

Wan Junaidi was sworn-in as the 19th president of the Dewan Negara president yesterday, replacing Tan Sri Rais Yatim, whose tenure ended on June 16.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim nominated Wan Junaidi, who was also the sole candidate proposed for the post.

Besides being the federal minister in charge of matters relating to Parliament and the law, Wan Junaidi also held several posts under the previous administrations, including as Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker from 2008 to 2013.

Meanwhile, PKR Sarawak also congratulated Senator Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed who was appointed as Deputy President of the Dewan Negara.

“PKR Sarawak hopes that the function of the senate will improve under the new President and Deputy Speaker of the Upper House,” he added.