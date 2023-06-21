Crucial for organisations to foster risk awareness culture, says Deputy Premier

KUCHING (June 21): The ability to effectively identify, analyse and mitigate risks associated with physical and infrastructure assets is vital in sustainable development and optimal operational performance in Sarawak, says Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Moreover, he says in today’s rapidly-changing landscape, organisations face numerous challenges in maintaining the integrity and safety of their assets.

“It is imperative that we foster a culture of risk awareness, not only to safeguard our infrastructure, but also to ensure the well-being of the communities whom we serve.

“By embracing innovative risk management strategies and ‘Big Data’ ideas, we can reverse the tide of potential hazards and create a safer and more resilient environment,” he said in his speech for the launch of ‘Physical and Infrastructure Asset Management Conference’ at Pullman Hotel here yesterday, organised under the collaboration of CWorks Technologies Sdn Bhd and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas).

Uggah, also the Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development, said in view of Sarawak government’s commitment of bringing more progress to all and becoming a high-income state by 2030, it strove to ensure that the facilities and assets would be on-par with the high anticipation of it becoming a developed state in the next decade.

Relating this to the conference, he said the event should serve as a catalyst for collaboration and knowledge-sharing among industry experts, researchers, academicians and professionals.

“By fostering an environment of collective learning and expertise exchange, we can collectively drive the field of asset management forward, ensuring the sustained growth and development of our industries.

“It is with great pleasure that we come together to shed light on the paramount importance of risk management and safety in physical asset management.

“This conference serves as a platform to focus on processes pertaining to operational risks associated with assets and to gain a deeper understanding of proactive risk management approaches,” said Uggah in his speech, of which the text was read out by Deputy Minister I for Infrastructure and Port Development Sarawak Aidel Lariwoo.