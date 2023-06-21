Festivalgoers have chance to take part in RWMF ‘Most Percussionists in a Music Festival’

KUCHING (June 21): Festivalgoers to this year’s Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) will have a chance to take part in a record-breaking event under the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) for ‘Most Percussionists in a Music Festival’.

According to a press statement, the record-breaking attempt will take place throughout the three-days festival from June 23 to 25 at the festival ground at Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) starting 4.45pm each day.

Festivalgoers are welcome to bring along their own percussion instruments or they can also use household items such as pails, pots, pans, bottles or any other materials that can be drummed to produce percussive sounds.

Upcycling items as percussion instruments would be in line with the festival’s role in promoting the concept of ‘responsible tourism’ and values of sustainability through a ‘green’ event that contributes to the conservation of the environment and local heritage.

In addition, Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor said the art of drumming has deep cultural roots in many societies around the world, each with its own strong drumming tradition that has spanned generations.

“Through this historic drumming circle record-breaking event, we aim to unite as many people as possible whose drumming traditions may differ from one another to connect with each other by playing the same rhythmic beats, sending a strong message of unity, togetherness and oneness.

“We aim to set this new MBOR entry over the course of three days and we invite all festivalgoers to be part of this event which not only emphasises on harmony but communicates it through acts that remind us of responsible and sustainable practices for a fulfilling RWMF experience,” she added.