Kuching Fest Food Fair 2023 expected to accommodate 285 stalls

KUCHING (June 21): This year’s Kuching Festival Food Fair is expected to house a total of 285 stalls.

This figure was based on the number of requests received for the balloting session at Kuching City South Council (MBKS) headquarters yesterday.

The draw was run to determine the vendors for the premium stall, single stall, and half-stall categories.

Conducted by the officials from council, the session was held in the presence of members of the media.

The Kuching Festival Food Fair 2023 is scheduled to run from this July 28 to Aug 20, on the compounds at the Dewan Masyarakat Padungan, located at the entryway of the MBKS headquarters.

At a recent event, Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng was quoted as saying that the MBKS had always encouraged the trades to showcase creativity in their food presentation and offerings.

He had said this was to ensure that the festival could feature a diverse culinary experience, reflective of Kuching’s reputation as a ‘City of Gastronomy’.