MBAN Sarawak to continue working with SDEC in empowering local startups 

KUCHING (June 21): The Malaysian Business Angel Network (MBAN) Sarawak Chapter would continue to work together with Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation Bhd (SDEC) in collaborative efforts to empower the local startup ecosystem.

In this aspect, it says through exchange of ideas, resources and expertise, both sides aim to drive sustainable growth, foster innovation and also position Sarawak as a leading hub for entrepreneurial excellence.

“The MBAN Sarawak Chapter remains committed to promoting angel investment, driving innovation, and nurturing startups in Sarawak,” said MBAN Sarawak in a statement yesterday, which also highlighted a recent roundtable talk, where it brought together its executive committee (exco) members and some invited guests to discuss key challenges faced by startups and angel investors, as well as initiatives, key performance indicators (KPIs) and fundraising strategies.

“The round table talk provided a valuable platform for sharing insights, experiences and perspectives on the ever-evolving landscape of startups and angel investment in Sarawak.

“The discussions centred on identifying and addressing the challenges faced by startups and angel investors, developing strategies for fostering growth and innovation, and exploring opportunities to strengthen the local startup ecosystem.”

MBAN Sarawak Chapter exco members for the talk comprised pro tem chairman Dato Patrick Liew, Prof Jugdutt (Jack) Singh, Anne Kung, Hazwan Razak, Ehon Chan, James Graham, David Chew, John Law, Melvin Ong, Melvin Liew and Amirul Annuar.

In a session, Prof Jack spoke on the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 and current challenges in the startup scene in Sarawak.

“The diverse perspectives and experiences provided a holistic understanding of the challenges faced by startups and angel investors in Sarawak and offered innovative solutions, strategies and policies to overcome them.

“The fruitful discussions resulted in actionable plans and recommendations to further enhance the support system for startups and angel investors in Sarawak,” said MBAN Sarawak, also pointing out that these outcomes would guide the future activities and initiatives of the chapter, ensuring its continued success in fostering entrepreneurship and facilitating investment in the region as well as collaboration and partnerships opportunities with government agencies, industry players and other stakeholders.