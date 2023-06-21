OCPD: Sibu crime index dips 21.63 pct for first five months of 2023

SIBU (June 21): The crime index here registered a decline of 21.63 per cent for the first five months of this year compared to the same period last year.

In disclosing this, Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said a total of 163 cases were reported as of May, down 45 cases from the corresponding period in 2022.

Speaking at the monthly police parade here yesterday, he also said the solving rate of cases reported this year was 92.64 per cent.

“We have so far solved 151 of the 163 cases reported in the first five months this year, an increase from the 91.83 per cent solving rate for the same period last year,” he said.

On drugs, Zulkipli said seizures related to narcotics totalled RM450,865 as of May, compared to RM743,878 over the same period last year.

For commercial crimes, he said 168 cases were recorded as of May involving losses of over RM2.91 million.

This was a drop from the 257 cases recorded over the same period last year involving over RM5.66 million in losses, he added.

Meanwhile, Zulkipli in his address called on police personnel here to be fully committed and dedicated in discharging their duties.

“As law enforcement officers, you should always have high integrity which is seen as a commitment to moral principles and responsibilities when carrying out your duties,” he said.

The parade saw seven officers, led by outgoing Sibu CID chief Supt Mohd Irwan Hafiz Md Radzi, presented with certificates of excellence.

Zulkipli later witnessed the handover of duties between Mohd Irwan to acting Sibu CID chief ASP Mohd Fazirul Mohd Fisol.