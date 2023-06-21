Programme at Sabal Forest Reserve helps S’wak exceed 22.2 mln mark for trees planted

KUCHING (June 21): The cumulative number of trees planted in Sarawak under the Malaysian Greening programme through the 100 million tree-planting campaign has surpassed 22.2 million.

The Forest Department Sarawak (FDS) said in a press release that a recent tree planting programme contributed to this latest figure.

It involved 100 representatives and participants from Sarawak Biodiversity Centre (SBC), FDS, and members of local communities surrounding the Sabal Forest Reserve in Simunjan, who planted 1,000 saplings of valuable native species there.

SBC held the event in collaboration with FDS as part of its 25th anniversary celebration.

Hosted by FDS, the collaborative programme aimed to provide support to the Greening Sarawak Campaign.

“This campaign seeks to plant 35 million trees as part of the overarching Greening Malaysia Agenda Through 100 million Tree Planting Campaign 2021-2025, one of the national agenda for addressing climate change and improving the quality of life,” said FDS.

As the Greening Sarawak Campaign’s coordinator, FDS said it actively encourages the participation of various agencies and institutions to ensure the campaign’s success.

It said involving local communities in the tree planting programme not only fosters awareness but also encourages the communities to take on the role of guardians for the newly-planted trees.

SBC chief executive officer Dr Yeo Tiong Chia said it was a joy to bring volunteers from SBC together to support environmental conservation initiatives in Sarawak.

“SBC takes pride in its involvement in the Greening Sarawak initiative, as we believe in the collaboration effort to make Sarawak greener and healthier,” he said.