Sarawak Merdeka Convoy 2023 concludes Sibu leg at Pasar Tamu Sibu Jaya

SIBU (June 21): The Sarawak Merdeka Convoy completed its final lap here at Pasar Tamu Sibu Jaya yesterday.

Led by Deputy Minister I for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu, the group was welcomed by Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) councillor Joshua Ting, who represented federal Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, who is also Bintulu MP and Dudong assemblyman.

A total of 140 participants took part in the convoy, which consisted of 21 four-wheel drive vehicles (4WDs), 14 government agency vehicles, three Road Transport Department (JPJ) vehicles and two Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) vehicles.

The Sibu leg of the Sarawak Merdeka Convoy began the tour last Sunday, where it was flagged off at Sibu Islamic Complex, and proceeded to several locations across town such as Sibu Central Market and the Farley Supermarket at Jalan Salim.

After Sibu Jaya, the convoy’s next stop was at the Kanowit Waterfront, before continuing the journey to Song and Kapit.

This activity is among many ongoing programmes being run in connection with ‘Sarawak Merdeka 60 Tahun’ (Sarawak Independence 60 Years) celebration this year.