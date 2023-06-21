Yap vows to fight for funds for road projects in Kota Sentosa

KUCHING (June 21): Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap has given his word to continue fighting for more funding to implement road projects under his constituency for better road connectivity and to reduce road congestion.

He said studies have shown that good roads make a crucial contribution to the development and progress of Kota Sentosa constituency through the stimulation of economic and social growth.

Yap, who visited the site of a dilapidated stretch of road at Jalan Kampung Sungai Tapang here to monitor repair works yesterday, said the contractor is currently carrying out remedial works to rectify the dilapidated section of the road.

“The contractor will be repairing the road through deep patching which involves the removal and replacement of existing pavement followed by laying of geotextile, aggregates and premix.

“The remedial works are scheduled for completion by June 25,” he said in a statement.

During his visit, Yap requested the Public Works Department (JKR) to continue supervising the situation to ensure that all the necessary periodic maintenance works on the village road are consistently carried out so that the road is in a reasonable condition.

“I hope that the public will have a long-term and bigger perspective of the issue at hand.

“The usage of this village road by the contractor is only temporary in view of the construction of an access road at the southern side of Kuching International Airport.

“This RM112 million project under Kota Sentosa constituency was approved by the federal government after Gabungan Parti Sarawak fought hard for the approval of the project through the previous Works Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof, who is now our Deputy Prime Minister,” he said.

He said the scope of work included the construction of three reinforced concrete bridges with two-lane, two-way crossing at Sungai Kuap, Sungai Stampin and Sungai Sangkoh, and one underpass for crossing the southern part of Kuching International Airport.

He gave his assurance that he will continue to try his best to solve problems in his constituency systematically and efficiently based on the needs and urgency.

“I will strive to be part of the solution and put the people first over politics rather than merely highlighting issues through the media for publicity by engaging in the blame game and finger pointing,” he said.