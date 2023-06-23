Saturday, June 24
Driver injures his back in crash with lorry near Sarikei

By Jane Moh on Sarawak
Bomba personnel work to get the victim out of the vehicle.

SIBU (June 23): A 57-year-old man injured his back after the vehicle he was driving hit a 10-tonne lorry at the Pan Borneo Highway near Bulat Junction, Sarikei this morning.

According to a Sarawak Bomba Operation Centre statement, they received a call regarding the accident at 11.35am.

Following the call, Bintangor Bomba rushed to the scene and saw a land cruiser SUV had crashed and flipped five feet off the road. The victim was still inside the vehicle.

He was then given treatment by the health officers.

