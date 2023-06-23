Driver injures his back in crash with lorry near Sarikei

SIBU (June 23): A 57-year-old man injured his back after the vehicle he was driving hit a 10-tonne lorry at the Pan Borneo Highway near Bulat Junction, Sarikei this morning.

According to a Sarawak Bomba Operation Centre statement, they received a call regarding the accident at 11.35am.

Following the call, Bintangor Bomba rushed to the scene and saw a land cruiser SUV had crashed and flipped five feet off the road. The victim was still inside the vehicle.

He was then given treatment by the health officers.