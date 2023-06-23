Health Minister: 4,907 medical officers agreed to permanent appointment offers, seven declined

PUTRAJAYA (June 23): A total of 4,907 medical officers, dentists and pharmacists out of 4,914 contract staff who were offered permanent appointments have completed the acceptance process through the Public Service Commission’s (SPA) Permanent Appointment Offer System (mySTP), while seven have declined, said Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

The permanent appointments were offered by the SPA in line with vacancies in 2023, involving 4,263 medical officers, 335 dentists and 316 pharmacists.

Dr Zaliha in a statement today said all those offered permanent appointments were required to make selections for placement through the eHousemen, eDentist and ePharmacist applications.

She said the dentists and pharmacists had made their selections from June 6 to 8, while the selection process for medical officers was carried out in five phases beginning June 9, with the final phase ending tomorrow (June 24).

As of phase four, she said 3,405 medical officers had made their selections.

“Based on the posts offered in phases one to four, all permanent positions in Peninsular Malaysia have been fully selected, while there are still vacancies in Sabah and Sarawak that have not been selected by officers.

“Therefore, all these vacancies will be offered to reserve candidates,” she said.

Dr Zaliha said in the appointment process this time, the ministry had received more than 1,000 appeals from officers to be retained in their current placements.

Among the reasons given, she said, were personal and family health problems, not agreeing to serve in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, having to live far away from spouses, and those undergoing or wanting to begin their specialisation. – Bernama