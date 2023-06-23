Hundreds unite at RWMF for ‘Most Percussionists in a Music Festival’ record attempt

Saturday, June 24
By Ian Danald on Sarawak
Syed Ibrahim (standing right) shares in a jubilant moment with a festival-goer as they take turns producing percussive sounds during the attempt of ‘Most Percussionists in a Music Festival’ at the Sarawak Cultural Village today. – Photo by Ian Danald

KUCHING (June 23): In an electrifying display of musical prowess and collective harmony, an enthusiastic crowd gathered at the grounds of this year’s Sarawak Rainforest Musical Festival (RWMF) at the Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) for an audacious attempt to take part in a record-breaking event under the Malaysia Book of Records for ‘Most Percussionists in a Music Festival’.

The event was led by drum circle facilitator Shameer Bakhda, Syed Ibrahim and a few others as they generated pulsating beats and infectious energy, captivating festival-goers for 45 minutes.

Shameer said that every seat was instantaneously occupied, leaving no doubt about the immense popularity of the rainforest drum circle.

“It was an amazing response from the crowd as always at the rainforest drum circle. All the seats were filled up immediately and we were glad.

“I’ve always said, the drum circle is for the crowd and they are the performers. We’re looking forward to a bigger crowd in the next two days with some surprises in store,” he said when contacted today.

The attempt witnessed hundreds of festival-goers on the first day embracing their inner percussionists, unleashing their creative prowess by passionately pounding, shaking and chanting on a wide array of instruments, ranging from traditional drums and tambourines to cleverly upcycled items designed to produce the most captivating percussive sounds imaginable.

“Everyone please join us and let’s sing, dance and drum tomorrow,” he said, reminding festival-goers of the second and third day attempts held at 5.45pm at the SCV.

This captivating display of unity and togetherness infused the festival atmosphere with an enchanting aura, setting the stage for an exhilarating night concert that awaited attendees once the first day attempt concluded.

