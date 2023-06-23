Kuching police chief tells public not to speculate, spread unverified news on Head of State

KUCHING (June 23): Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah is advising the public not to speculate and spread unverified information on the health and well-being of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

Ahsmon in a statement today said the police are currently investigating the fake news which had circulated in social media over the last few days.

“Some of the fake news is that the TYT Tun Pehin Sri is in a coma and warded at the Sarawak General Hospital which is baseless,” Ahsmon said.

He added that the police have received a report on the fake news and are currently carrying out investigations under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Earlier today, Astana Negeri Sarawak officials came to the Gita police station to lodge a report against the fake news.

Led by the Head of State’s press secretary Peter Sibon, the report did not mention any names and will leave the investigation to the police.

A similar report was also lodged by the officials with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.