398 telecommunications towers in Sabah to be completed in Q3 2024

KOTA KINABALU (June 24): All 398 new telecommunications towers planned under phase 1 of National Digital Network (Jendela) in Sabah are expected to be ready and fully operational by the third quarter of next year, said Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching.

She said from the 398 towers planned, only three are ready and in operation now, and in this regard the Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) is committed to ensure all towers would be ready to provide the telecommunication facilities to the people.

“Under phase 1 of Jendela, two companies were appointed to build 398 new towers throughout Sabah and I admit that since the project began in the first quarter of 2022 with schedule completion in the second quarter of this year, there were delays.

“My mission of coming to Sabah is to look into the matter, I have met the Chief Minister (Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor) and will be holding a meeting with the contractors involved,” she said in an interview with Sabah FM radio station at the Sabah KKD integrated complex here on Saturday.

She said the 4G coverage in Sabah now is at 90.45 per cent in populated areas compared with 96.94 per cent for the country, therefore comprehensive efforts are being carried out to ensure coverage in Sabah is improved as soon as possible.

“These efforts are all very important because telecommunications is now a basic utility not a luxury demand, so it is very important that we make sure this 4G coverage can be achieved 100 per cent (in populated areas) as soon as possible,” she said.

Teo said 5G internet coverage in Sabah is at 29.9 per cent of populated areas, with 622 infrastructure assets or 5G telecommunications towers expected to be completed by the end of this year.

“So far 257 (infrastructure assets or towers) have been completed…in the interior where it is difficult for us to erect towers or provide fiber optic infrastructure, we will use satellite technology to ensure that internet coverage can be provided to the people,” she said.

Teo also told reporters after visiting the Kampung Kepimpinan PEDi in Putatan on Saturday that the KKD will create another 186 new Digital Economy Centres (PEDi) throughout the country, which are expected to begin operations at the end of this year..

The new centres will add to the 911 existing centres in the country, and will meet the target of having at least one centre per state constituency.

“A total of 13 new centres will be created in Sabah to the existing 118 centres here and we are now in the process of identifying suitable locations,” she said.

She said that open tenders for the project will be held this September and expressed hopes that the centres would enhance income generation and the local economy through e-commerce, via strategic partnerships with private and government agencies.

“Various entrepreneurial programmes will be prioritised to help small-scale businesses to conduct online sales through e-commerce platforms, understand product marketability, provide branding strategy, marketing and packaging services.

“I’m proud that there are successful small-scale entrepreneurs who have marketed their products till Brunei… this shows there is potential to develop e-commerce with the help of these centres,” she added.