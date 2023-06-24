Abd Karim: Contractors identified to renovate old DUN building into performing arts centre

KOTA SAMARAHAN (June 24): Contractors have already been identified to proceed with upgrading works on the old Sarawak State Legislative Building (DUN) as a centre for performing arts, said Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“It is currently at the final stage, the contractors have already been determined, and there are some things that need to be sorted out since it involves a consortium of companies merging together and making the proposals.

“There were three proposals presented to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, and he likes it, and after the Public Works Department (JKR) has determined the pricing, it is just a matter of giving them the letter of award, then they just have to proceed with it.

“However, this has to be done carefully since it is not a new building, so it will take them about two years to renovate the building,” he told reporters after visiting the Borneo Illustration and Creative (BIC) Festival held at La Promenade Mall here today.

Abdul Karim said the project will begin in the second half of this year, involving a cost of more than RM200 million to renovate the whole complex.

Upon completion, aside from becoming the centre for performing arts, the minister added, the old DUN building will be a piece of art on its own.

“It is going to be the centre for performing arts where we can showcase our arts and culture here, and I dream that there will be various arts and cultural performances done at the centre every two weeks.

“Then, people will look at Kuching as a new place and, for tourists, after two to three days of touring Kuching to have a look at our various attractions, they can come over and see the performing arts at the centre,” he added.